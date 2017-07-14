Four More Western Mass. Towns Opt For Charter

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute announced Wednesday that four additional towns in the western end of the state have opted for Charter Communications broadband. 

The towns of Egremont, Hancock, Peru and Tyringham have agreed to join the broadband internet program, provided by Charter Communications.

Charter will receive a $4.4 million incentive from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute to provide the towns with high-speed internet.

MBI says if a town opts for a private company, it doesn’t need to use tax dollars to build a network itself. Towns like Otis, Alford and Mount Washington have chosen to go that route – with assistance from the state.

MBI says it has helped expand broadband in 46 of the 53 communities it listed as unserved in Central and Western Massachusetts. 

Massachusetts Broadband Institute

