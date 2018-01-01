Fourth Inauguration Of Alex Morse As Mayor Of Holyoke To Commence First Four-Year Term

Alex Morse will be inaugurated Tuesday for a new term as mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

At the age of 22, Morse was the youngest mayor in the city’s history when he was sworn in six years ago to his first term. Now he will begin the first four-year mayoral term in Holyoke’s history.

"We have always recognized we could not turn the city around overnight, not in two, four , or six years. That is why I ran for a fourth term and I am excited to have four years, not just two years, to implement the programs and policies we are passionate about," Morse said in an interview after his reelection in November 2017.

The inaugural ceremony for Morse and other elected city officials begins at 10 A.M. in the Holyoke City Hall Auditorium.