France Clinches World Cup With 4-2 Win Over Croatia

SOCCER

France is celebrating its second World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 in the highest-scoring World Cup final since 1966.

Dramatic moments in the match included the first own-goal and the first video-reviewed penalty in a World Cup final, along with a brief pitch invasion orchestrated by Russian protest group Pussy Riot.

Nineteen-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe scored the fourth goal, becoming just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. The first was soccer great Pele, who was 17 when he scored twice Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in the 1958 final.

The French players received their medals during a downpour that also drenched Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Croatia.

Croatia was playing in its first World Cup final. France won the crown on home soil in 1998.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time. Djokovic won his 13th Grand Slam title Sunday by defeating first-time Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set. Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It's Djokovic's first major trophy in more than two years. He has struggled with a painful right elbow that eventually required surgery, and as his losses accumulated, his ranking fell out of the top 20 for the first time in more than a decade.

At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001

MLB

Michael Brantley homered leading off the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians headed into the All-Star break with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday to split their four-game series.

One of six Cleveland players who will be in Washington for Tuesday's All-Star Game, Brantley broke a 2-2 tie by belting a pitch from Chad Green into the seats in right for his 12th homer. The Indians added two more runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Yan Gomes and Green's wild pitch.

Carlos Carrasco earned his first win in relief since July 19, 2014. The right-hander was available after pitching only five innings in Wednesday night's 19-4 blowout of Cincinnati.

Neil Walker homered for the Yankees, who enter the break 29 games over .500 and have the majors' second-best record. However, the Yankees are trailing the scorching Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Brian Dozier hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins an 11-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to cap a testy, back-and-forth finish. The game featured four lead changes from the bottom of the seventh on. Rays manager Kevin Cash ordered two intentional walks to load the bases and brought in a five-man infield, but Dozier squashed the strategy with his 16th home run of the season.

Trevor Story led off the ninth inning with his 20th homer, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 4-3 victory. Story's drive over the wall in left-center was a dramatic finish to a game played through steady rain. Colorado, now 51-45, heads into the All-Star break on a roll, winners of five in a row and 10 of 12.

Yasmani Grandal homered, Enrique Hernandez hit a solo shot on his first pitch in the seventh inning for the go-ahead run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 win over the Angels to gain a split in the Freeway Series. Each team won three games in the season series, with four decided by one run.

Jon Lester won for the eighth time in nine starts, Jason Heyward drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs swept the San Diego Padres with a 7-4 win. The Cubs jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings against rookie left-hander Eric Lauer, who came within one out of his first complete game in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start.

Stephen Piscotty homered for the fifth time in nine games and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. The surging A's have won nine of 12 and are 21-6 since June 16, the best record in the majors during that stretch.

Xander Bogaerts homered in his first at-bat a day after hitting a walk-off grand slam and drove in two runs along with Brock Holt, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Sunday to enter the All-Star break with their best record since 1949. It was the 12th win in 13 games for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who own the major league's best record.

John Hicks hit one of Detroit's four home runs off Justin Verlander, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros. Verlander allowed a season-high six runs on six hits, striking out 12, as he lost his third straight decision. This was Verlander's first time facing his former team since being traded to Houston last year.

Manny Machado homered before making an early exit on a wet day, Adam Jones hit a three-run double and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Texas Rangers 6-5. Machado was removed in the fifth inning by manager Buck Showalter after a 26-minute rain delay, presumably to prevent the All-Star shortstop from playing on a sloppy field.

Daniel Palka and Yoan Moncada each homered and Lucas Giolito tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 10-1 victory over the struggling Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Moncada was 3 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored a day after leaving a game with a bruised right knee.

Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in an eight-run fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-5. The Marlins began the day with the worst record in the NL East, but they took the series against the division-leading Phils and have gone 21-18 since June 5.

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner each hit a two-run single in Washington's five-run seventh inning, helping the Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-1. Matt Adams added two hits and scored a run as Washington salvaged a split of its four-game set against New York. A preseason favorite to win the NL East and contend for a World Series championship, the disappointing Nationals hit the All-Star break with a 48-48 record, good for third in the division.

Julio Teheran pitched six-plus scoreless innings, and the Atlanta Braves used a four-run third inning to beat Patrick Corbin and the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday. It was a needed confidence boost before the All-Star break for Atlanta, which had lost eight of 10 and began the afternoon second in the NL East after leading the division for nearly six weeks.

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler each homered to give interim manager Mike Shildt a win in his debut as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Sunday. The Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny late Saturday after an 8-2 loss.

Josh Bell hit a game-ending two-run double in the 10th inning to send the Pirates to 7-6 victory over the Brewers, giving Pittsburgh a five-game sweep of Milwaukee and its sixth straight win overall.

All-Star Week begins Monday at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. with the Homerun Derby. This year’s competitors are Jesus Aguilar, Brewers; Bryce Harper, Nationals; Max Muncy, Dodgers; Alex Bregman, Astros; Kyle Schwarber, Cubs; Javier Baez, Cubs; Freddie Freeman, Braves; Rhys Hoskins, Phillies. Harper is the only player who has competed in a previous Home Run Derby. The Derby kicks off at 8:00 p.m.

In other MLB news:

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado was removed from Baltimore's game against Texas in the fifth inning, setting off speculation the All-Star had been traded. The exit came shortly after a 26-minute rain delay Sunday left the field at Camden Yards in poor, sloppy condition. Because Machado is expected to be dealt by the last-place Orioles before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Machado hit his 24th home run and walked before his exit.

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on the family medical emergency list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa. Bote returns to the majors for his fourth stint this season. He hit .300 with one homer and nine RBIs in his first 19 games with the Cubs. Almora is hitting .319, third in the NL going into Sunday, with four homers and 28 RBIs.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed infielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right thumb strain. Villar injured his thumb sliding into third base in Milwaukee's 6-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pirates on Saturday.

Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos will miss next week's All-Star Game after leaving Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins with left hamstring tightness. He's expecting to land on the disabled list. Ramos had been named the American League's starting catcher. Indians catcher Yan Gomes has been named to the AL roster in place of Ramos.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he recovers from a groin strain. Sanchez has been sidelined since June 25, but has steadily improved in recent days and is ready to return to the field.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have demoted outfielder Austin Meadows to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled right-handed reliever Tanner Anderson. The 23-year-old Meadows was the team's first-round pick in the 2013 draft. He hit .298 in 48 games with Pittsburgh, but he has lost playing time to Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco.

ARENA FOOTBALL

Top-seeded Albany Empire defeated No. 4 Washington Valor, 57-56, taking a one-point lead in the playoff series Saturday night in overtime. The two teams square off next Saturday, July 21, at 7:30 pm at the Times Union Center in Albany.

PGA

Michael Kim shot a final-round 66 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic by a record-setting eight strokes and pick up his first victory on the PGA Tour. Kim, who turned 25 on Saturday, finished at 27-under 257 — breaking Steve Stricker's tournament record from 2010 by one shot. He also qualified for next week's British Open at Carnoustie. Bronson Burgoon, Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder all finished at 19 under.

Vijay Singh birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation Senior Players Championship on Sunday. Singh knocked in a putt from about 2 feet after a nearly perfect approach on the 18th hole at Exmoor Country Club. Singh and Maggert finished at 20-under 268. Brandt Jobe was two strokes behind, while Jerry Kelly and defending champion Scott McCarron finished at 17 under.

Scottish Open:

Brandon Stone sank to his haunches, clasped his face and dropped his putter in despair after coming within inches of being the first player to shoot a round of 59 on the European Tour.

It wasn't all bad for the South African golfer. Stone's 10-under 60 secured a four-shot victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday, earning him a third professional title of his career — the first outside his native country — and the bonus prize of a qualifying spot in next week's British Open just up the east coast at Carnoustie.

LPGA

Thidapa Suwannapura won her first LPGA Tour event on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 65 and birdieing the first playoff hole to defeat Brittany Lincicome at the Marathon Classic. The 25-year-old Thai player is the sixth first-time winner on tour this year. Her previous best finish in 120 starts was seventh at the 2014 Kingsmill Championship.

Laura Davies went virtually unchallenged in Sunday's final round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open, claiming the title by 10 strokes over Juli Inkster. The 54-year-old Davies shot a 5-under 68 to finish at 16-under 276 at Chicago Golf Club in the USGA's championship for women 50 and older. She has 85 career victories, still plays on the LPGA Tour and finished tied for second at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup earlier this year.

NHL

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

Hamilton Police said Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday morning.

Police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara Police assisted in the recovery effort. Emery's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks.

NBA

Oscar Robertson's 1971 NBA championship ring is among the basketball Hall of Famer's items being auctioned.

Robertson's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring and induction trophy, 11 of his NBA All-Star rings and his game-worn jerseys from the Milwaukee Bucks and University of Cincinnati are also included in the Lelands.com 2018 auction.

An announcement Sunday says each item in the 51-item lot, including Robertson's 1956 Indiana high school basketball championship ring and his 1958-59 college player of the year award, will include a letter of authenticity signed by Robertson, who was honored last month with the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

In other NBA news:

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed second-round pick Jevon Carter to a multiyear deal. Carter was taken with the No. 32 pick after winning the Naismith defensive player of the year last season at West Virginia. The point guard was second in the nation with 3.03 steals per game and is the Mountaineers' career leader in that category.

