Frances Day 2018 A Summer Celebration At The Tang 7/14

Frances Young Tang was a businesswoman, philanthropist, and 1961 Skidmore College graduate who died in 1992. In her memory, the Tang family made a substantial donation that led to the Tang Teaching Museum becoming a reality in 2000. Frances Day honors Frances Young Tang’s legacy of creativity and philanthropy with a day of free activities.

The museum’s fifth annual Frances Day, a community open house from 2 to 6 pm is on Saturday, July 14th. Visitors can experience multiple contemporary art exhibitions, art-making activities, tours, food, music, and more. Ian Berry is the Dayton director of The Tang.

"Kimono! The Artistry Of Itchiku Kubota" At Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

By Jun 28, 2018
brightly colored kimono - Symphony of Light: The Universe U/ Deep Space (1999) tie-dyeing, ink painting, embroidery and gold leaf on silk crepe (chirimen) with gold wefts 198x139 cm (IKMC-076)
mwpai.org

”Kimono! The Artistry of Itchiku Kubota,” a spectacular exhibition of 48 kimono, will be on view at the Museum of Art, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute through September 16.

In this exhibition, kimono are presented as contemporary interpretations of traditional Japanese clothing. MWPAI is the exclusive United States venue for this exhibition, which is accompanied by an illustrated catalog.

“Kimono!” illuminates the immeasurable creative spirit of Itchiku Kubota (Japanese, 1917-2003) who began his textile training as an apprentice and studied numerous fabric-decorating techniques in addition to Japanese-style landscape painting and portraiture.

Anna Tobin D'Ambrosio is the President and CEO of the Museum of Art, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.

"Thomas Cole And The Garden Of Eden" At Fenimore Art Museum

By Jun 29, 2018
Thomas Cole, American (born in England), 1801-1848, Expulsion from the Garden of Eden, 1828, Oil on canvas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Gift of Marcha C. Karolik for the M. and M. Carolik Collection of American Paintings, 1815-1865

Let us now travel to Cooperstown, NY where the Fenimore Art Museum’s new exhibit: “Thomas Cole and the Garden of Eden” is now on display. The exhibition centers on Cole’s masterwork “Expulsion from the Garden of Eden,” lent by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and explores his aspirations for landscape painting at the start of his career in the 1820s and early 1830s.

Sixteen original works, including paintings from the Fenimore’s collection and loans from more than a dozen other institutions and private collectors survey the themes of the Garden of Eden. The exhibition also reveals artists that influenced Cole early in his career, such as Asher B. Durand and Thomas Doughty.

Chris Rossi is the Director of Exhibitions at the Fenimore Art Museum.

Kazumi Tanaka's INK: The Color Of Manitoga

By Jun 8, 2018
Ink bottles - one part of Kazumi Tanaka's "INK: The Color of Manitoga"
www.visitmanitoga.org

Manitoga is the house, studio, and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright. Its Artist Residency program began in 2014. This summer’s residency project is entitled “INK: The Color of Manitoga” by artist Kazumi Tanaka. Tanaka is creating natural inks from plant specimens she collects in Manitoga’s woodland garden. Her lab and art space is in the main house at Manitoga.

Tanaka was born in Osaka, Japan and graduated from Osaka University before relocating to New York. She lives and works in Beacon, NY and her art has been shown all around the world. Manitoga’s Executive Director Allison Cross and Kazumia Tanaka join us.

Manitoga’s Member Opening Celebration and the official Artist Residency launch will take place tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. Information about that event and ongoing hikes and tours and other special events is available here.