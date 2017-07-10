Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Frances Day And More At The Tang

By 39 minutes ago

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a jam-packed summer of arts and culture – including their 4th annual Frances Day Community Celebration on July 15th, a new season of UpBeat on the roof concerts and great new exhibitions in all the galleries.  Plus a special new book celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Skidmore Summer Jazz Institute and its founder Don McCormack.

Ian Berry, Dayton Director of the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College and Michael Janairo, the museum’s Assistant Director for Engagement  join us to tell us more.

Tags: 
Tang Museum
Tang Teaching Museum
Skidmore College
frances day
art
music
museum
community
Jazz
upbeat on the roof
ian berry
michael janairo

Related Content

Manitoga Summer 2017 And PennDesign Artist Residency

By Jun 30, 2017
PennDesign Pavillion at Manitoga
Sarah LaDuke

Designer Russel Wright’s home, studio, and woodland garden - collectively called Manitoga - are located in Garrison, NY and will have a Member's Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 8.

Manitoga’s Artist Residency program was initiated in 2014 to foster creative responses to Manitoga that invoke Russel Wright's legacy of creative experimentation and celebration of place. For this year’s Residency, Master of Architecture Students at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design have designed, built and installed a full-scale, site-specific pavilion which will be on view through November 13.

Last year's residency artist, Peter Bynum, also has work on display in the home. (An interview with him can be found here

Executive Director Allison Cross joins us to talk about this season’s plans.

Nick Cave "Until" At MASS MoCA

By Oct 31, 2016
Nick Cave "Until" at MASS MoCA
Sarah LaDuke


  Nick Cave is an American fabric sculptor, dancer, and performance artist. He is best known for his Soundsuits: wearable fabric sculptures that are bright, whimsical, and otherworldly.

In his new work, “Until,” Cave uses MASS MoCA’s football field-sized space to create his largest installation to date, made up of thousands of found objects and millions of beads, which will make viewers feel as if they have entered a sensory tapestry, like stepping directly inside the belly of one of his iconic Soundsuits.

For the piece Nick Cave and his curators and assistants have gathered 16,000 wind spinners; millions of plastic pony beads; thousands of ceramic birds, fruits, and animals; 1 crocodile; 17 cast-iron lawn jockeys -- and so much more.

We visited MASS MoCA during the installation of “Until” - which opened on October 15th and will be on view in North Adams, MA through early September of next year.

Nick Cave and curator Denise Markonish lead us through the exhibition.

Fenimore Art Museum Presents: Andrew Wyeth At 100: A Family Remembrance

By Jun 29, 2017
Andrew Wyeth - MASTER BEDROOM, 1965 watercolor. Collection of Victoria Browning Wyeth © 2017 Andrew Wyeth / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

The new exhibit: Andrew Wyeth at 100: A Family Remembrance is now open at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, NY through September 4th.

The exhibition celebrates Andrew Wyeth’s 100th birthday as expressed by his granddaughter and guest curator, Victoria Wyeth. It includes objects from Ms. Wyeth’s personal collection, many never-before exhibited, including Andrew Wyeth’s sketches, studies, paintings, artifacts, and ephemera, as well as Ms. Wyeth’s own photographs of her grandfather.

It also includes Andrew Wyeth paintings from public and private collections. The exhibition will share an intimate view of the artist in his role as husband, father, and grandfather, and explore those relationships through art, artifacts, and photographs. On view will be two of Wyeth’s most popular works—Master Bedroom (1965) and The Revenant (1949).

Victoria Wyeth joins us this morning along with Director of Exhibitions at the Fenimore Museum – Chris Rossi.

Overlook: Teresita Fernández Confronts Frederic Church At Olana

By Jun 29, 2017
Teresit Fernandez "Overlook" at Olana
www.brownstoner.com

The new exhibition Overlook: Teresita Fernández Confronts Frederic Church at Olana A collaboration with the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros is now open at Olana State Historic Site. In the exhibition, artist Teresita Fernández examines Frederic Church and his contemporaries’ response to the cultures and landscapes they experienced during their 19th century Latin American travels.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Fernández’s perspective and respond to her provocative installation in Olana’s Sharp Family Gallery. Combining portraits of indigenous people, dramatic horizon lines, and botanical representations of the natural world, Fernández presents the works through a contemporary lens that prioritizes the individual within the landscape.

Teresita Fernández is best known for her prominent public sculptures and unconventional use of materials. Her work is characterized by an interest in perception and the psychology of looking.