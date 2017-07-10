Frances Day And More At The Tang

Designer Russel Wright’s home, studio, and woodland garden - collectively called Manitoga - are located in Garrison, NY and will have a Member's Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 8.

Manitoga’s Artist Residency program was initiated in 2014 to foster creative responses to Manitoga that invoke Russel Wright's legacy of creative experimentation and celebration of place. For this year’s Residency, Master of Architecture Students at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design have designed, built and installed a full-scale, site-specific pavilion which will be on view through November 13.

Last year's residency artist, Peter Bynum, also has work on display in the home. (An interview with him can be found here.

Executive Director Allison Cross joins us to talk about this season’s plans.