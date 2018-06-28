"Frenemies: The Epic Disruption Of The Ad Business (And Everything Else)" By Ken Auletta

The global advertising industry, the invisible fuel powering media and commerce, is in crisis. Of all the industries impacted by the digital age, few have changed as dramatically as advertising and marketing.

Today’s consumers are distracted, glued to mobile devices, and accustomed to dodging ads. And those vying for their attention, advertising agencies, tech companies, and clients of both, have formed a web of frenemies that compete, cooperate, and distrust one another all at the same time.

As Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley wrangle for influence, bestselling author and veteran New Yorker columnist Ken Auletta lifts the veil on this industry in flux. "Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (and Everything Else)" is the story of a world whose fate is imperiled and why that fate matters to us all.