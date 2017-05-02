Friends Of The Washington County Grasslands IBA Winter Raptor Fest

Friends of the Washington County Grasslands IBA is a nonprofit land trust working to conserve critical habitat for New York’s endangered Short-eared Owls and other threatened and at risk grassland birds.

On May 13th and 14th Friends of the IBA will host Raptor Fest 2017 where attendees can see exciting live bird of prey programs and “free-flight” demos starring majestic raptors; learn about endangered Short-eared Owls, threatened Northern Harriers and many other owls, hawks and falcons; and meet the raptors up close in the Exhibitor Barn where you can take pictures and talk to the educators.

Here to tell us more are Director and Founder of Friends of the IBA, Laurie LaFond; Director of the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York, Trish Marki; and Friend of the IBA board member and Raptor Fest organizer, Ron Renoni.