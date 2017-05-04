Fultonville Mayor Ryan Weitz Resigns

The mayor of a Montgomery County community has resigned after serving less than two months in office.

Fultonville Mayor Ryan Weitz submitted his resignation Wednesday in an email to the village board of trustees, according to the Recorder.

The newspaper says in the letter Weitz accused village trustees of proving “through their words and actions that they would prefer to focus on the village’s past rather than on its future.”

Following Weitz’ resignation, Village Clerk-Treasurer Thomas DiMezza and his wife and deputy Kathy DiMezza also stepped down.

Deputy mayor and village trustee Linda Petterson-Law is reportedly now serving as acting mayor.

Weitz was elected on March 21st. He previously served as village historian and as a Montgomery County legislator.