Fund Raising Campaign Launched For 9/11 Monument

Money is being raised to build a permanent 9/11 monument in Springfield, Massachusetts that will include a steel beam from the destroyed World Trade Center.

The chairman of the September 11th Monument Fundraising Committee, real estate developer Frank Colaccino, said the campaign has already raised half the $300,000 goal.

" I am highly confident that we are going to raise the money, Colaccino said Friday at the formal campaign kick off. "We are so confident in fact we've already signed the contract to get this thing done."

The monument will be placed downtown in Riverfront Park, which is currently undergoing a multi-million renovation.

Plans are to dedicate the monument this coming September 11th.

The fund raising includes a GoFundMe page.