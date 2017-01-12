Funding Incentive Offered To Restore Unique Historic House

Developers are being sought to buy and restore one of the most unusual buildings in western Massachusetts.

Along a street full of Victorian buildings, the house at 60 Byers Street in Springfield stands out. Built in the 1950s, it has curved walls, iron work, and an entire wall of glass.

Vacant for more than a decade, it has deteriorated badly. The city is offering it for sale.

The Springfield Historic Preservation Fund is offering a $50,000 incentive for redevelopment, according to fund president Robert McCarroll.

"I am hopeful that we will find that one proposal that is going to be able to competently fix this building," said McCarroll.

The city opened the house for potential developers to inspect Thursday. A second open house is scheduled for January 25 at 10 a.m.

The deadline for proposals is Feb. 14, 2017.

This is the first project aided by the fund authorized by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to renovate historic properties with a half-mile of the MGM casino.