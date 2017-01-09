Funds Pour In To Help Victims Of Deadly Holyoke Fire

The city of Holyoke, Massachusetts is hoping to raise $100,000 to help the victims of a deadly New Year’s Day apartment building fire.

A relief fund announced two days after the tragic fire by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has already collected more than $80,000.

" We are obviously thankful for the generosity of people in Holyoke and beyond, and we have already been meeting with families about their needs, particular those who must pay for funeral expenses," Morse said in an interview Monday.

Three people died in the fire. Almost 50 people were displaced. Many tenants fled the burning five-story building wearing only pajamas and lost everything they owned.

Investigators said the fire started in an electrical outlet on the third floor.