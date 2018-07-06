Related Program: 
Gabey's Comin' To Tanglewood: Bernstein's "On The Town" And The Boston Pops

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Megan Lawrence, Laura Osnes, and Andy Karl perform ON THE TOWN with the Boston Pops.
    Winslow Townson / digboston.com

A collaboration with choreographer Jerome Robbins and the writing team of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Leonard Bernstein's “On the Town” -the story of three sailors on shore leave in New York City- arrived on Broadway in December 1944, when he was just twenty-six.

Based on his popular ballet collaboration with Robbins, “Fancy Free,” it was not only his first musical, it was a first for Comden and Green, who would become Broadway and Hollywood legends in their own right. Hit songs include "New York, New York" and "Some Other Time."

Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops in a complete, semi-staged performance of Bernstein's hit musical, "On the Town," tomorrow night in the shed featuring an all-star cast.

To tell us more, we welcome actor Andy Karl, Music Director, David Chase and Director Kathleen Marshall.

Chase has been the Music Director, Supervisor and/or Arranger for over 30 Broadway productions, including eight with longtime collaborator Kathleen Marshall. He's had a 20-year relationship with the Boston Pops and Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Kathleen Marshall is the winner of three Tony awards for her productions of “Wonderful Town,” “Anything Goes” and “The Pajama Game” with many more nominations.

Andy Karl who is performing the role of Ozzie. Andy Karl most recently starred on Broadway “Groundhog Day” which began with a sold out run at London's Old Vic. – for which he earned a Olivier Award and a Tony Nomination. Other recent Broadway credits include starring as the title character in the musical “Rocky” and a wonderful slapstick turn in “On The 20th Century.” Beginning in August he’ll be back on the boards playing Edward Lewis in “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” 

