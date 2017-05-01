Related Program: WAMC Northeast Report Garett Argianas' Evening Forecast By Garett Argianas • 25 minutes ago Related Program: WAMC Northeast Report TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:51 Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Monday, May 1, 2017. Tags: weatherGarett ArgianasTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Garett Argianas' Evening Forecast By Garett Argianas • Apr 28, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:57 Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Friday, April 28, 2017. Garett Argianas' Evening Forecast By Garett Argianas • Apr 27, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:58 Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Thursday, April 27, 2017. Garett Argianas' Evening Forecast By Garett Argianas • Apr 26, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:37 Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2017.