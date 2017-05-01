Related Program: 
Garland Jeffreys At The Linda 5/6

By 8 minutes ago

Veteran New York City songwriter Garland Jeffreys has done it all. His discography stretches back to the 1960s, when he met Lou Reed before The Velvet Underground and played at countless Manhattan nightclubs.

He's been called an edgy urban poet, the sound of New York, a confessional singer-songwriter and an explorer of the links between rock, race and rebellion. His Atlantic Records version of "Wild in the Streets" has become an anthem for skaters, and he's been featured in Martin Scorsese's documentary on blues music.

He has just released his latest album, 14 Steps To Harlem, his third in six years. He will be at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio in Albany, NY on Saturday night.

We Are The Tubes Of The Amp Of The Internet: Jonathan Coulton's 'Solid State' Available Friday

By Apr 27, 2017
Album cover - Solid State

  Jonathan Coulton is a singer-songwriter, fan-cruise operator, public radio one-man-house-band, and internet personality -- if in fact that is still a thing. In 2005 the Yale educated computer programmer, pledged to release one song per week for a year to prove to himself that he could produce creative output to a deadline and to see whether a professional artist could use the Internet and Creative Commons to support himself. A hair more than a decade -- and a good many musical adventures -- later, Coulton is releasing a new full-length album, Solid State, tomorrow on SuperEgo records.

SuperEgo records is Aimee Mann’s label, and Jonathan Coulton is opening for her on tour - in support of the Solid State release and that of her new album, Mental Illness.  When the tour was at The Egg in Albany, NY earlier this week, Coulton came by the studio to talk about the concept album, its companion graphic novel (written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Albert Monteys), NPR’s Ask Me Another, and The Spongebob Musical.

Weezer's Brian Bell Has Another Relationship

By Apr 24, 2017
Brian Bell and The Relationship
Renee Corey

Brian Bell has been part of some of the most defining rock music of the past 25 years as a guitarist, songwriter and singer in Weezer. This spring, Bell’s side project The Relationship is releasing a new album, Clara Obscura, which once again demonstrates Bell’s propensity for catchy pop-rock and guitar work. Albany music fans had a chance to see the band live last September at Larkfest. Bell will be back in our region with Weezer at Boston Calling on May 28.

Aimee Mann Playing The Egg 4/25 - New Record 'Mental Illness' Available Now

By Apr 20, 2017


  Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann will perform at The Egg in Albany, NY on Tuesday, April 25th in support of her new album, Mental Illness available now on SuperEgo Records.

 

She joins us to discuss the album.

 

Jonathan Coulton will open the show. His new album, Solid State, will be available on 4/28 -- also on Mann's label.

Betty Buckley In Thriller 'SPLIT' And Thrilling On 'Story Songs'

By Apr 19, 2017

Betty Buckley is an award-winning actress of stage and screen. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in the original Broadway production of CATS. From 1977 to 1981 she played  on the ABC series Eight is Enough.

She joins us today to discuss her work in M. Night Shyamalan’s recent thriller, SPLIT (which is available this week from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Blu-ray and DVD) AND her new record, Story Songs - which was released last Friday by Palmetto Records.

In SPLIT, three girls are kidnapped by a man, played by James McAvoy, who is diagnosed with 23 distinct personalities, they must try to escape before the apparent emergence of a frightful new persona. Betty Buckley plays Dr. Karen Fletcher - the man’s psychologist.