Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Glens Falls Building To House Homeless Shelter

By 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

An emergency homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Glens Falls, New York has closed on a new property. The organization aims to move its operations into the new space by next winter.

The Open Door Mission has a new home.

For the past two years, the organization which offers hot meals and warms beds on cold nights to the homeless has been operating its Code Blue program out of the former Warren County Teen Detention Facility.  Now, with a recent closing, Open Door will relocate to its own space on Warren Street in Glens Falls.

The 40,000 square foot building was home to a furniture company. It will now hold a 40-bed, year-round shelter that will be incorporated with a 1-year rehabilitation program.  

Open Door Executive Director Kim Cook says the organization’s soup kitchen sees a steady demand.

“Our dining room seats 30 and at the end of the month we may have over 60 people. So there are people, I believe, would come if it was a more calm environment. So I think our numbers will grow once we move. We run, on average, about 14 people a night. Those are the people who are falling through the cracks,” said Cook.

Open Door also runs a food pantry and feeds 300 students through a backpack program.

“And then we teach Bridges Out of Poverty classes to people who work with those in poverty in the area. And we’re expanding to do more education with people who are in poverty to help them become sustainable,” said Cook.

Open Door is embarking on a $5 million capital campaign. There’s a goal to raise $1.75 million locally and obtain the rest through grant funding.

Chris Hunsinger, an Open Door board member, said the organization is looking for community partners as it moves forward.

“One of the things that we’ve said all along is we really need the community to help us in this effort. We recognize that we can’t do this as one organization, that it really takes a whole community, and there’s really a role for everybody who’s interested to help play. Whether it be volunteering or fundraising or partnering with us to provide services,” said Hunsinger.

State officials, including Assemblyman Dan Stec and Senator Betty Little, were on hand for an announcement Thursday.

The permanent shelter would be the second in Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties. Currently, Shelters of Saratoga in Saratoga Springs is the only permanent homeless shelter.

Tags: 
code blue
homeless
Glens Falls

Related Content

Conference Room Opened At Expanded Shelters Of Saratoga

By Nov 2, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Shelters of Saratoga, the only year-round homeless shelter in Saratoga, Washington, and Warren Counties, has expanded to allow for more room for services and storage.

Some Saratogians Share Concerns About Code Blue Location

By Oct 6, 2016

In September, Code Blue Saratoga announced it would be prepared to operate come November from the Soul Saving Station church on Henry Street.

Saratoga Code Blue Program Finds New Home

By Sep 21, 2016
Code Blue Saratoga
Paulina Phelps / WAMC

Earlier this year, Shelters of Saratoga was forced to find a new home for its emergency Code Blue shelter after the Salvation Army determined it could no longer host the service at its building in downtown, where it had been for two years.  The program was started in 2013 at St. Peter’s School after the freezing death of a homeless woman.