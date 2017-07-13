Glimmerglass Festival 2017

The Glimmerglass Festival, which presents four mainstage productions of opera and musical theater as well as many events every summer, is now underway in Cooperstown, NY.

The 2017 Festival includes main-stage productions of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Handel’s Xerxes, and Donizetti’s The Siege of Calais.

The season also includes the world premiere of Stomping Grounds, a piece from Victor Simonson and Paige Hernandez that blends hip-hop, spoken word and opera, and Derrick Wang’s opera Scalia/Ginsburg, starring 2017 Artist in Residence William Burden.

And yes, festival guests include William Burden, Theodore Chapin, Paige Hernandez, Stephen Schwartz, David Sedaris and more. To tell us all about it we welcome Francesca Zambello - Glimmerglass's Artistic & General Director,