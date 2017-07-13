Related Program: 
Glimmerglass Festival 2017

By 43 minutes ago
  • Francesca Zambello, Glimmerglass Festival Artistic & General Director
    Claire McAdams / Glimmerglass Festival

 The Glimmerglass Festival, which presents four mainstage productions of opera and musical theater as well as many events every summer, is now underway in Cooperstown, NY.

The 2017 Festival includes main-stage productions of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Handel’s Xerxes, and Donizetti’s The Siege of Calais.

The season also includes the world premiere of Stomping Grounds, a piece from Victor Simonson and Paige Hernandez that blends hip-hop, spoken word and opera, and Derrick Wang’s opera Scalia/Ginsburg, starring 2017 Artist in Residence William Burden.

And yes, festival guests include William Burden, Theodore Chapin, Paige Hernandez, Stephen Schwartz, David Sedaris and more. To tell us all about it we welcome Francesca Zambello - Glimmerglass's Artistic & General Director,

David Krakauer And Kathleen Tagg At The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

By Jul 5, 2017
Kathleen Tagg and David Krakauer
Jill Steinberg / krakauertaggduo.com

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival is now in its 19th season. On July 9th Grammy nominated clarinetist David Krakauer and acclaimed South African pianist Kathleen Tagg perform their collaborative project called "Breath and Hammer: Clarinet, Piano and Beyond."

Enhanced by an immersive video feed, the performance features Krakauer and Tagg’s arrangements of works by composers as diverse as New York-based visionary John Zorn and Cuban percussionist Roberto Rodriguez, as well as original compositions by Krakauer and Tagg, with influences ranging from interlocking African drumming patterns to romantic symphonic music to minimalism to Klezmer. 

David Krakauer, Kathleen Tagg and Festival Artistic Director Linda Chesis join us.

Fenimore Art Museum Presents: Andrew Wyeth At 100: A Family Remembrance

By Jun 29, 2017
Andrew Wyeth - MASTER BEDROOM, 1965 watercolor. Collection of Victoria Browning Wyeth © 2017 Andrew Wyeth / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

The new exhibit: Andrew Wyeth at 100: A Family Remembrance is now open at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, NY through September 4th.

The exhibition celebrates Andrew Wyeth’s 100th birthday as expressed by his granddaughter and guest curator, Victoria Wyeth. It includes objects from Ms. Wyeth’s personal collection, many never-before exhibited, including Andrew Wyeth’s sketches, studies, paintings, artifacts, and ephemera, as well as Ms. Wyeth’s own photographs of her grandfather.

It also includes Andrew Wyeth paintings from public and private collections. The exhibition will share an intimate view of the artist in his role as husband, father, and grandfather, and explore those relationships through art, artifacts, and photographs. On view will be two of Wyeth’s most popular works—Master Bedroom (1965) and The Revenant (1949).

Victoria Wyeth joins us this morning along with Director of Exhibitions at the Fenimore Museum – Chris Rossi.

S. Epatha Merkerson In The Roommate At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 10, 2017
S. Epatha Merkerson and Joe Donahue
Sarah LaDuke

The Williamstown Theatre Festival season opener on the main stage is Jen Silverman's new play The Roommate. Directed by Mike Donahue, the show continues through July 16th. The cast is led by Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner S. Epatha Merkerson and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek.

Merkerson is cast as Sharon, who is empty-nested and alone in her Midwestern home and takes on a roommate, Robyn (played by Kaczmarek). Before she has even unpacked, Robyn challenges everything about Sharon’s way of life.

S. Epatha Merkerson is best known for her role as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren from 1993 to 2010 on NBC’s Law & Order. She appeared in 391 episodes of the series—more than any other cast member.  She currently stars as Sharon Goodwin, the Chief Administrator of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Hospital on NBC’s Chicago Med

Bobby Conte Thornton In A Bronx Tale: The Musical On Broadway

By Jul 12, 2017
Bobby Conte Thornton
www.ibdb.com

Bobby Conte Thornton plays Calogero in A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s life and one-man show, the musical is co-directed by Robert De Niro, who directed the original film, and Jerry Zaks, who directed the one man show on Broadway in 2007.

The show features a book by Palminteri and original music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The cast album is available from Ghostlight Records. A Bronx Tale is Bobby Conte Thornton’s Broadway debut and we spoke with him about working with the show's creative team and what's it's like when your dreams come true.