In December of 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Despite the sweeping changes it has enacted, the new act still fails to fully address the issues that have plagued our tax code for decades. We know we need a fairer and more efficient tax code, but what exactly does this look like? And how do we achieve the necessary changes?

Veteran correspondent and bestselling author T. R. Reid travels the world in order to find out what makes for good taxation and brings that knowledge home in his new book, "A Fine Mess: A Global Quest for a Simpler, Fairer, and More Efficient Tax System."