Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Jaki Bradley is a Brooklyn-based director of new plays and musicals. Recent projects: Row (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals) Playing Hot (Gym at Judson), Good Men Wanted (Arena Stage), and I’ve Been to Sea Before (TONY Critic’s Pick). She has developed and presented work with The Public, Williamstown, Soho Rep, Clubbed Thumb, Ars Nova and The Flea. As an associate, she has worked with Michael Greif, Leigh Silverman, Lisa Peterson and Daniel Aukin, among others. She is an Artist-in-Residence at Ars Nova and a former Drama League Artist-in-Residence, member of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Williamstown Directing Corps, Lincoln Center Director’s Lab, and U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

Kevin Armento's play Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally premiered Off-Broadway in 2015 (59E59 Theaters & One Year Lease, New York Times Critics' Pick, Drama Desk Nomination). Recent work includes Good Men Wanted (Arena Stage, upcoming at New York Stage and Film), Playing Hot (Pipeline Theatre), killers (Tom Noonan's Paradise Factory), and Companion Piece (Pleasance Theatre, London). He is an Artist-in-Residence at Ars Nova and an alum of their Play Group, a former Artist-in-Residence at The Drama League, and was recently awarded grants from The Jerome Foundation and Brooklyn Arts Council. Kevin's plays have been developed by Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ars Nova, Space on Ryder Farm, Abingdon Theatre, Dixon Place, The New Ohio, and Cape Cod Theatre Project. Other writing has been featured in Glamour, Yahoo, Culturebot, and The Huffington Post, and his spec script Comfortably Numb was recently optioned by CBSTVS.

Vassar College And New York Stage And Film’s Powerhouse Theater Training Program

By Jul 12, 2017
Powerhouse Theater
Vassar College/ Tamar M. Thibodeau

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater Training Program challenges young theatre artists to look at their art in new and meaningful ways while they explore boundaries by living, breathing, and creating theater with peers and professionals alike. To learn more we are joined by Max Reuben and Emily Mendelsohn.

Reuben is a playwright, director, sometimes-actor, and founding member of AGGROCRAG – a Brooklyn-based theater company dedicated to creating original plays. At Vassar he directs and composes Soundpainting -- which is performed Thursdays in July in The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center.

Mendelsohn is a Brooklyn-based director who is adapting and directing William Shakespeare's Hamlet which is running July 14-16 in the Environmental Cooperative at The Vassar Barns.

New York Stage And Film And Vassar College Present Lauren Yee's The Great Leap

By Jul 3, 2017
Lauren Yee
laurenyee.com

  New York Stage and Film and Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theatre presents an Inside Look Workshop of Lauren Yee’s new play, The Great Leap July 7-9.

The play is set in San Francisco in the Spring of 1989.  Manford Lum, locally renowned on the sidewalk basketball courts of Chinatown, talks his way onto a college team, just before they travel to Beijing for a "friendship" game.  His background is a mystery, but he can sink 100 free throws in a row, so who cares?  When they arrive, China is in the throes of the post-Cultural Revolution era, and Manford must juggle international politics and his own personal history.

New York Stage And Film And Vassar College Present Josh Radnor's Sacred Valley

By Jun 27, 2017
Josh Radnor
Cary Mosier / Vassar College's Flickr

The star of How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor, is premiering his new play, Sacred Valley at New York Stage and Film and Vassar College's Powerhouse Theater in Poughkeepsie from June 29th to July 9th.

Sacred Valley is about Narby and Natalie, two lifelong friends. Their friendship becomes tested when Narby takes Natalie’s husband Brian out for his first mushroom trip. The next day, a confused Brian leaves Natalie, an enraged Natalie blames Narby, and three people are forced to ask themselves the deepest questions about love, friendship, and growing up.

Aside from playing Ted on How I Met Your Mother, Radnor has written and directed two films, Happythankyoumoreplease, and Liberal Arts

Vassar And New York Stage And Film Present Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves

By Jul 20, 2016
Sarah DeLappe


  It’s a Saturday in winter, somewhere in the suburbs, and a high school girls’ soccer team warms up for its indoor game. They stretch in sync – right quad, left quad, lunge – and their conversations spin around and off their turf, far outside the air dome bubble, and back again.

 

The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe, is the second mainstage production this season presented by Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, runs July 21st through July 31st.

 

The play was a recipient of the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Sarah DeLappe joins us to tell us more.

Vassar And New York Stage And Film Present Lucy Thurber's Transfers

By Jul 1, 2016
Lucy Thurber

  Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s first main stage Powerhouse production this season is Lucy Thurber’s Transfers.

As two young men from the Bronx vie for acceptance to an elite college, their shared past threatens to overshadow their bright futures. Class, ambition, and expectations are called into question when higher education – and its life-changing potential – is just within reach.

Thurber is a Lilly Award winner and won a 2014 OBIE Award for her theatrical cycle, The Hill Town Plays. She was also a member of the influential Obie-winning playwrights’ collective, 13P.