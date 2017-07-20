Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Jaki Bradley is a Brooklyn-based director of new plays and musicals. Recent projects: Row (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals) Playing Hot (Gym at Judson), Good Men Wanted (Arena Stage), and I’ve Been to Sea Before (TONY Critic’s Pick). She has developed and presented work with The Public, Williamstown, Soho Rep, Clubbed Thumb, Ars Nova and The Flea. As an associate, she has worked with Michael Greif, Leigh Silverman, Lisa Peterson and Daniel Aukin, among others. She is an Artist-in-Residence at Ars Nova and a former Drama League Artist-in-Residence, member of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Williamstown Directing Corps, Lincoln Center Director’s Lab, and U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

Kevin Armento's play Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally premiered Off-Broadway in 2015 (59E59 Theaters & One Year Lease, New York Times Critics' Pick, Drama Desk Nomination). Recent work includes Good Men Wanted (Arena Stage, upcoming at New York Stage and Film), Playing Hot (Pipeline Theatre), killers (Tom Noonan's Paradise Factory), and Companion Piece (Pleasance Theatre, London). He is an Artist-in-Residence at Ars Nova and an alum of their Play Group, a former Artist-in-Residence at The Drama League, and was recently awarded grants from The Jerome Foundation and Brooklyn Arts Council. Kevin's plays have been developed by Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ars Nova, Space on Ryder Farm, Abingdon Theatre, Dixon Place, The New Ohio, and Cape Cod Theatre Project. Other writing has been featured in Glamour, Yahoo, Culturebot, and The Huffington Post, and his spec script Comfortably Numb was recently optioned by CBSTVS.