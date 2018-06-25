Gov. Baker Addresses Allegation Against His Son

  • A picture of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
    Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
    Paul Tuthill / WAMC

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says state authorities are not involved in the investigation into misconduct claims against his son. A.J. Baker is accused of groping a woman onboard a plane last week. Governor Baker, a Republican, spoke with reporters Monday.

“Look, I love my son, but obviously these allegations are serious and they require an independent review,” Baker said. “Which is why he will cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

JetBlue said its crew on a flight from Washington, D.C. was notified Wednesday night of an encounter between customers. The plane was met by authorities in Boston. No charges have been filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

