Gov. Baker Pushing Program Aimed At Expanding Job Training

Gov. Charlie Baker is unveiling a program aimed at helping those looking for work obtain the skills they need to land a job.

The Republican says his "Learn to Earn" program will help community groups steer individuals they know are looking for work toward training programs.

Baker wants to offer scholarships for training that leads to certificates in certain fields. He also wants to help pay for transportation and child care to make it easier for people to get training.

Baker will include the $4 million program in his state budget proposal to be unveiled Wednesday.

Baker says the program is aimed at groups with historically higher unemployment rates, including blacks, Latinos, people with disabilities and veterans.

He says with unemployment in Massachusetts at 2.8 percent, businesses need skilled workers.

