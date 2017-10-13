Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Gov. Baker At Springfield Subway Car Factory Says Help Is On the Way For The MBTA

By 38 seconds ago

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) toured the CRRC-MA rail factory building in Springfield, MA. The Chinese company built the factory to produce more than 400 new subway cars for the MBTA and has secured contracts with other transit systems in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
Credit WAMC

        Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker toured the nearly completed $95 million subway car factory in Springfield Thursday. The facility will provide good-paying jobs for people in western Massachusetts and improved mass transit in the eastern part of the state.

         After walking through the cavernous building with officials from CRRC and chatting with some of the local people the Chinese company has already hired to work there, Baker said he can’t wait for production to begin.

         "These cars can't get here fast enough," Baker said.

         The new modern subway cars that are to start rolling out of the Springfield factory next year will replace ones on the MBTA’s Orange and Red lines that are more than 40 years old.

         In 2014, CRRC won a $566 million contract to build new cars for the MBTA. The state used no federal money for the project so it could require the cars be assembled in Massachusetts.  CRRC chose to build the 204,000 square foot factory in Springfield.

       " I want to give CRRC a high-five for living up to the commitment to hiring and supporting local businesses and local people," said Baker.

         Baker said the benefits to the local economy from that decision are already apparent.

         CRRC expects to employ 150 production workers, with salaries between $50,000 - $60.000 plus benefits, according to union officials.

         Earlier this year CRRC sent 32 people hired to work at the Springfield factory to company headquarters in Changchun, China for training.  Brian Perkins, who went to China to train said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

        " With the help some translation apps and patience we were able to communicate and work together to learn how to produce a fantastic product," said Perkins

         The first prototype of the new Orange line subway car for the MBTA rolled out on test track in Changchun earlier this month.  The shells and other parts for the cars are built in China and delivered to Springfield where wheel assemblies, motors and other parts are built and installed on the finished product, according to Mark Smith, general manager of the Springfield plant.

        " We are going to start production officially no later than April 1st with the first cars due ( for delivery) by the end of the year," Smith said.

        In addition to the MBTA work, CRRC has contracts to build new train cars for Los Angeles and Philadelphia. There is enough work now to keep the Springfield factory humming through 2025, according to Smith.

        Springfield Mayo Domenic Sarno said there have been spin-off benefits including partnerships between CRRC and local trade schools to develop a workforce.

        " They are the largest railway car manufacturer in the world and this is there North American hub right here in the city of  Springfield and they are going after contracts all across North America, so we expect bigger and better things," said Sarno.

        The CRRC factory was built on the site of a former Westinghouse manufacturing center, which shut down in the 1970s.  Kathy Brown, president of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council said many thought they would not see manufacturing return to the property.

        " The neighborhood is very excited and we know it will spin off into lots of jobs and lots of economic development," Brown said.

        CRRC kept one of the old brick buildings that was once part of Westinghouse, and restored it for office space.

Tags: 
CRRC MA
Springfield rail car factory
Massachusetts manufacturing
MBTA

Related Content

Officials,Ironworkers Celebrate Train Car Factory Construction Milestone

By Aug 25, 2016
WAMC

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was in Springfield today to mark a major milestone in the construction of a $95 million rail car factory.

Plant Expansion Will Mean More Jobs In Western Massachusetts

By Dec 21, 2016
WAMC

New jobs will be coming to western Massachusetts with the expansion of an automotive parts manufacturer in Chicopee.

Tax Break Approved For Subway Car Factory

By Sep 30, 2015
WAMC

A Chinese company will receive a sizable tax break for building a $95 million subway car factory in Springfield, Massachusetts and creating at least 150 permanent jobs.  The Springfield City Council unanimously approved the deal after the company pledged its “best efforts” to fill most of the jobs locally.  

Special Meeting Called To Consider Subway Car Factory Tax Break

By Sep 23, 2015
WAMC

The city council in Springfield, Massachusetts has scheduled a special meeting to vote on a sizable tax break for a subway car manufacturer after a vote at a regular meeting was unexpectedly delayed. 

The Springfield City Council will meet Tuesday to vote on a tax incentive agreement with CRRC USA Rail Corp, which is planning to build a $95 million factory in east Springfield to build subway cars. The agreement,  if approved, would save the Chinese company $10 million over a 10-year period in exchange for a promise to create at least 150 jobs.

Auto Parts Maker To Add Jobs In Western Mass. Expansion

By Apr 13, 2016

A Japanese automobile parts manufacturer will expand a facility in western Massachusetts rather than move jobs to Mexico.

U.S. Tsubaki will spend at least $12 million to increase the size of its manufacturing plant in Chicopee by more than a third, keeping almost 350 people working in the region, and adding 35 new jobs.  Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, who made the announcement Wednesday, said the company had considered expanding in Tennessee or Mexico.