Gov. Cuomo Calls For $2B For Clean Water Projects In NYS

7 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Governor Andrew Cuomo in Goshen, NY 09.22.11
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to spend $2 billion statewide for clean water projects.

The proposal is part of the Democratic governor's State of the State package, which is being unveiled around New York this week.

The money would go toward upgrades for municipal drinking water systems, improvements of municipal wastewater systems and drinking water protection projects.

Cuomo says the money will protect generations of New York residents and help communities grow.

Many communities across the state are dealing with aging water infrastructure systems that require frequent repairs and upgrades.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

