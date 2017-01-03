Gov. Cuomo Calls For Free Tuition At New York Public Colleges

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Governor Andrew Cuomo in Goshen, NY 09.22.11
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible residents.

The Democrat unveiled his plan Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator's unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.

Cuomo's plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York or City University of New York college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000.

Cuomo's proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor's plan would require approval by the Legislature.

New York has the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

