Gov. Cuomo Pleased With Ride Hailing In NY So Far

By 3 hours ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

It’s been just over two weeks since ride hailing services have been permitted outside New York City, and Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s pleased, so far.

Cuomo pushed to allow companies including Uber and Lyft to operate in upstate and on Long Island, and service began June 29.

There have been reports that potential passengers in more rural and remote areas have been unable to quickly summon drivers, if at all. Some local transit authorities have tacked on additional fees that riders must pay as part of their bill to Uber, Lyft and other companies.

But, the governor says, people should be patient. The Democrat says after all, it’s only been two weeks.

“Let’s give it some time,” Cuomo said. “I’m sure it’s not going to solve every problem but, it’s also no doubt that it’s been a welcome relief all across the board. It was the right move and I'm proud of it." 

Areas outside New York City are one of the last regions of the country to have Uber and Lyft.  Cuomo, speaking in Buffalo, says the exclusion of ride hailing from upstate and Long Island, was an “injustice." 

"I think it was a slight to Western New York and the upstate communities," Cuomo said. "I think it was a pattern of this state and this state government often overlooking the interests of upstate New York." 

Alaska was the only other state not to allow ride-hailing services, until that state’s governor signed a bill into law in mid-June allowing the service.

Tags: 
Ride-hailing
Uber
Lyft

Related Content

Voluntary Fingerprinting In Westchester Accompanies Ride Hailing

By Allison Dunne Jul 3, 2017

It is day five for ride-hailing services in New York outside of the Big Apple. In the Hudson Valley, Westchester County lawmakers plan to monitor their concerns via a task force after the county and ride-hailing companies announced a program to create a voluntary pool of fingerprinted drivers. Meanwhile, further north, Kingston’s mayor says so far, so good. 

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Jun 30, 2017
New York state Capitol
Karen DeWitt

WAMC's Jim Levulis speaks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about the end of a special legislative session in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo declaring a state of emergency in regards to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the expansion of ride-hailing services in upstate New York and Long Island.

Ride-Hailing Services Expand Into Upstate NY

By Jun 29, 2017
A car wheel
pixabay.com

June 29 is the first day ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can operate in upstate New York and Long Island. State lawmakers approved expanding the service beyond New York City earlier this year. 

Ride-Sharing Services Could Come Sooner To New York

By Karen DeWitt May 17, 2017
Uber & Taxis fight
Aaron Parecki/Flickr

New York is one step closer to having ride-hailing services available before the Fourth of July, now that the state Senate has passed a bill to speed up when companies like Uber and Lyft will be allowed to operate outside of New York City.

Bill Would Allow Ride-Hailing Services To Operate Upstate Sooner

By May 14, 2017
Alexander Torrenegra/Wikimedia Commons

A proposal before state lawmakers would allow Uber and Lyft to start service in upstate New York in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Finally, #UberMovesAlbany

By Jun 29, 2017
Assemblyman John McDonald, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, businessman Vic Christopher and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy at Quackenbush Square for the Uber launch.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Elected officials, law enforcement and local business leaders gathered today in downtown Albany to celebrate the launch of ride-hailing apps in the Capital Region, now legal across New York, ahead of the July 4th weekend.