Gov. Cuomo, Prominent Dems Supporting Mayer In 37th Senate District

By 2 hours ago
  • Shelley Mayer
    Shelley Mayer
Governor Andrew Cuomo and other prominent New York Democrats are campaigning Sunday in the Westchester County Village of Larchmont for an Assemblywoman who is running for a vacant state Senate seat.

Assemblywoman Shelly Mayer of Yonkers is running in the 37th Senate District. It is one of two Senate  seats up for grabs in a special election set for April 24th. 

Republican Julie Killian is also running. 

A special election is also being held in the 32nd Senate District. 

Mainline Democrats hope to flip leadership of the Senate where Republicans and a group of breakaway Democrats hold a slim majority in a power-sharing agreement. 

Others scheduled to appear beside Mayer include Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and George Latimer, who resigned from the Senate seat in January to become Westchester County Executive.  

