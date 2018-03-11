Gov. Cuomo, Prominent Dems Supporting Mayer In 37th Senate District

Governor Andrew Cuomo and other prominent New York Democrats are campaigning Sunday in the Westchester County Village of Larchmont for an Assemblywoman who is running for a vacant state Senate seat.

Assemblywoman Shelly Mayer of Yonkers is running in the 37th Senate District. It is one of two Senate seats up for grabs in a special election set for April 24th.

Republican Julie Killian is also running.

A special election is also being held in the 32nd Senate District.

Mainline Democrats hope to flip leadership of the Senate where Republicans and a group of breakaway Democrats hold a slim majority in a power-sharing agreement.

Others scheduled to appear beside Mayer include Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and George Latimer, who resigned from the Senate seat in January to become Westchester County Executive.