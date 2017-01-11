Gov. Cuomo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing, No Injuries

By 3 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

A state police helicopter carrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in Newburgh Wednesday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke around 4 p.m. Cuomo was on his way to New York City after delivering his final regional State of the State address in Albany.

The governor, two aides, security and the pilot were not injured.

The cause of the issue is being investigated and the helicopter is undergoing maintenance.

The governor’s office says everyone has made it to New York City.  

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Gov. Cuomo Calls For $2B For Clean Water Projects In NYS

By Jan 10, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to spend $2 billion statewide for clean water projects.

Cuomo Shows More Plans For 2017 Ahead Of Regional Addresses

By Jan 8, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to deliver six regional State of the State addresses he unveiled more of his vision for 2017 on Sunday. 

NY Gov Cuomo's State Of State Plans Take Him Away From The Capitol

By Jan 6, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Andrew Governor Cuomo is doing something different with the State of the State address this year. Instead of delivering one speech to lawmakers in Albany, who will have to approve his proposals, he’s giving six regional speeches in three days all around the state. Legislative leaders will not be attending.

NY Times Report: Indian Point To Close By 2021

By Allison Dunne Jan 6, 2017
Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
Wiki Commons

A New York Times report Friday says a deal has been reached to close the Indian Point nuclear power plant in the Hudson Valley by 2021.

New York State Legislature's 2017 Session Underway

By Jan 5, 2017
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
Karen DeWitt

On Wednesday New York state lawmakers gathered in Albany to kick off the 2017 session.