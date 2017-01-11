Gov. Cuomo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing, No Injuries

A state police helicopter carrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in Newburgh Wednesday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke around 4 p.m. Cuomo was on his way to New York City after delivering his final regional State of the State address in Albany.

The governor, two aides, security and the pilot were not injured.

The cause of the issue is being investigated and the helicopter is undergoing maintenance.

The governor’s office says everyone has made it to New York City.