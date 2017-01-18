Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Gov. Cuomo Waits Until Evening To Release Budget Plan

By 57 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Karen DeWitt

Some state lawmakers are rejecting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to extend a tax on millionaires. Cuomo spent Tuesday rolling out his spending plan to individual groups of lawmakers in private briefings, then at night, released details to the public.

The governor fulfilled the state’s constitutional deadline to release his budget to the public , but just barely, opting for an evening unveiling  of the $152 billion dollar spending plan .

Cuomo’s plan includes one billion more dollars for schools, and the extension of an additional tax on New York’s highest income earners, known as the millionaire’s tax, in order to pay for education spending and close a $3.5 billion dollar budget gap.  He says to end it now would be “devastating”.

“Frankly we don’t have the resources to lose the millionaire’s revenue now,” Cuomo said.

The governor also laid out some of the details of a plan to offer free tuition at public colleges to families making $125,000 a year or less. He says it would help address a growing middle class “anger” that’s played out in the recent Presidential election.

State lawmakers received separate briefings at the mansion earlier in the day.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Flanagan says he likes the extra school aid spending, but his GOP conference is not on board with extending the millionaire’s tax, but he’s not completely ruling it out.

“I think it’s too early in the game for me to just say ‘this is a deal breaker’,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan says he still has questions about the governor’s plan to offer free tuition, saying he’s concerned that it would not be offered for private colleges as well.

“I want free tuition, who doesn’t,” Flanagan said. “But if it means we’re going to lose 10,000 jobs because companies are closing, then what’s the point?”

Flanagan does like a proposal for middle class tax cuts for New Yorkers making up to $300,000 a year.

Cuomo’s relationship with the legislature has been tense recently, and several Senators skipped the briefing. One Senator , Tom Croci of Long Island, said he didn’t attend because he disagrees with the governor’s decision to tell lawmakers about the budget before informing the public about how taxpayers’ money would be spent.

The Senators were not given a total number for the governor’s spending plan, and they received no written documents or bills to read.

Susan Lerner, with Common Cause, says the budget roll out lacked transparency.

“We’re very concerned that the process is going backwards,” Lerner said.

Cuomo defended the private briefings, saying it provides “more of a dialogue” with lawmakers.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Democrats were to get their own budget briefing, but debate in the chamber went late and they opted to skip the mansion visit altogether. The Speaker and his budget staff did receive details of the budget. Heastie, speaking earlier in the day,  downplayed any controversy, saying he’s not concerned with the way the budget is presented, saying what  matters is the substance contained in the spending plan.

“What’s in it is really what matters to us,” said Heastie. “That’s why our constituents sent us here.”

The budget , as presented ins basically in balance, but Cuomo concedes that if the Republican congress repeals Obama care and its related Medicaid subsidies, then the budget could have a multi billion dollar hole and “there’s no contingency plan.”

Tags: 
Karen DeWitt

Related Content

Cuomo Looks To Counties To Solve High Property Tax Rates

By Jan 11, 2017
401(K) 2012/Flickr

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing a plan that he says could cut property taxes in the state by requiring county leaders to develop a cost cutting plan, and let the voters decide whether it’s a good idea.

Cuomo Announces Steps To Protect Against Growing Divisiveness

By Nov 21, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces steps to combat post -election increased incidents of discrimination in New York at a speech at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City Sunday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday took a number of steps that he says are in reaction to the divisiveness in the nation, that has intensified since the Presidential election.

Cuomo, without mentioning President elect Donald Trump by name, said the “ugly discourse” has made him “soul sick” for America. And he says there have been several instances in New York, including swastikas painted on a subway train and in a Buffalo suburb, along with a KKK flier placed on cars on Long Island.

Poll: NY Presidential Race Tightens Among Independents

By Nov 7, 2016
Hillary Clinton

A final poll in the long Presidential race shows the contest tightening a bit in New York, though Hillary Clinton still leads Donald Trump by double digits.

Zemsky: Changes To Bidding In Response To Scandal Will Be Delayed

By Nov 4, 2016
Karen DeWitt with Howard Zemsky
Karen DeWitt | NY Now

Recommendations on how to go forward with some of Governor Cuomo’s economic development contracts tainted by scandal have been delayed for another few weeks, says the governor’s economic development chair Howard Zemsky.