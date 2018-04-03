Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Gov. Cuomo's Political Opponents Say They Are Nicer Than He Is

By 1 hour ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seeking a third term in office, is facing challenges both from the left of his party and from a new Republican candidate. But the two candidates, Cynthia Nixon and Marc Molinaro, share a common theme – they say they are nicer than Cuomo.

Actor and progressive Democratic candidate Cynthia Nixon says Governor Cuomo is more than simply a hard charging type of politician and is essentially a tyrant.

“We’ve all seen it,” Nixon said in an appearance in Albany on March 26. “Andrew the bully. He bullies other elected officials. He bullies anyone who criticizes him.”

Nixon hopes to challenge Cuomo in the Democratic primary to be held in September. She’s also brought up the recent bribery conviction of the governor’s former closest aide, Joe Percoco, who Cuomo regarded as a brother.

“We have a governor whose chief aide was not just accused of corruption, was actually convicted of it,” Nixon said.

Nixon believes that more money needs to be spent on the state’s poorest schools and that the wealthy should pay more taxes. 

Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who announced his candidacy April 2, has a different philosophy on many policies. He thinks taxes need to be cut and that businesses need more freedom from regulations to create more jobs.

But he agrees with Nixon in his assessment of Cuomo’s temperament. And he, too, highlights the string of corruption trials taking place, involving former Cuomo associates, saying the Capitol has a “culture of corruption."

“Too often the tone coming from the governor’s office is angry and divisive,” Molinaro said at a campaign appearance in Albany on April 2. “The language is crude and offensive.”

Both Nixon and Molinaro are highlighting women’s rights as an issue, and they criticize the governor’s private budget meetings with three male legislative leaders, where the state’s new sexual harassment policies were also decided.

Molinaro calls for a more open government.

“We will change the way we do business,” he promised supporters. “And finally end four men in a room.”

Nixon says it’s astonishing to most people that only men were in the meetings to devise the sexual harassment policies, including a legislative leader who is accused of sexual harassment, Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeff Klein. Klein denies the charges.

“Why should we settle for sexual harassment policies that are being discussed behind closed doors without a single woman present?” Nixon asked.

Cuomo has not directly addressed Nixon’s campaign, preferring instead to have surrogates, including some union leaders, stick up for the governor. Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, in a press release,  called Nixon a “phony progressive” with “zero government experience." 

The governor did have a response for Molinaro when he was asked by reporters about the Republican’s entry into the race.

“They want to run a Trump mini-me in New York, good luck,” Cuomo said.  “This state rejects Trump’s philosophies, his values.”

Molinaro is actually not an enthusiastic Trump supporter. He did not vote for Trump for president, but says he understands why some New Yorkers admire him.

And, in keeping with his campaign theme, Molinaro did not answer Cuomo’s attack with a counter punch. He instead borrowed a line from former former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I think people deserve an elevated dialogue," Molinaro said. "So when he goes low, I'll go high." 

Cuomo’s supporters say the governor will be judged on his record, not his temperament. It includes approving same-sex marriage seven years ago, and more recently raising the minimum wage and enacting paid family leave, as well as pushing through some of the strictest in the nation gun control measures.

Polls so far show Cuomo well ahead of his challengers. He also has $30 million in his campaign fund, plenty of money to run television ads and negatively define his opponents when the time comes.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
cynthia nixon
Marc Molinaro
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

