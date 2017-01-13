Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Governor Cuomo Accelerates Woodbury Transit Project

By Allison Dunne 14 minutes ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report
  • NYS DOT

Help is on the way sooner than expected for an area in Orange County that can be a traffic nightmare. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his Mid-Hudson regional State of the State address this week, announced the acceleration of a transit project in Woodbury.

Cuomo announced the acceleration of a $150 million reconstruction project to build the Town of Woodbury Transit and Economic Development Hub. The Route 17/32 corridor, with its connection to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, is plagued by extremely high seasonal traffic.

“I am a very calm person,” Cuomo says. “I tend not to get excited but this can really test your patience going through this area.”

The Democratic governor notes that State Route 32 at the Route 17 Exit 131 interchange serves more than 70,000 vehicles daily, a figure that swells during peak shopping seasons.

“We’re going to reconstruct the Route 32 bridge over Route 17; build additional lanes on Route 17; install solar-powered bus stops; commuter parking at Metro-North; a new pedestrian sidewalk on 32,” Cuomo says. “The RFP will be out in the next month and shovels will be in the ground of November 2017.”

Construction previously was set to begin in 2018. This announcement is welcome news for Republican Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

“Legoland is going to be one of the biggest projects to hit the East Coast, in particular, New York state. And the biggest problem, in my opinion, the only real problem left, is traffic,” Neuhaus says. “So doing that interchange, it was about $90 million set aside about a year ago. The governor announced $150 million. That’s going to be a major shot in the arm for the project.”

He refers to a proposed Legoland New York in  Goshen.

“We’ve been working closely with the governor. in particular the couple months, the  last two weeks we’ve been talking about Legoland in particular,” says Neuhaus. “This is a major project. The state cannot afford to lose it. So I think that that’s where you’re seeing this love, in my opinion, coming from Albany.”

Democratic Assemblyman James Skoufis of Woodbury also welcomes the announcement.

“The acceleration is tremendous news. It’s welcome,” Skoufis says. “It’s something that I’ve been calling for for the past year, as have other local stakeholders.”

He says the project is a long time coming. Skoufis says he led the effort and helped secure funding for the project in last year’s budget, and is glad to hear the governor add funding. Plus, Skoufis believes the solar-powered bus station is a new facet.

“The most immediate positive impact vis-à-vis traffic is certainly going to be in and around Woodbury Common. There’s going to be a very significant mitigation of the existing traffic,” Skoufis says. “It’s going to get cars out of the mall much more readily, much more smoothly than what currently exists where you have to make all these left-hand turns for cars to get back onto the Thruway, towards the city, out of the mall.”

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney praises the move to reconfigure the Route 17, Exit 131 Woodbury I-87 interchange. Maloney, member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says he worked with Cuomo and local officials to bring the project closer to fruition and helped secure federal funding through the Federal Highway Transportation bill in 2015. Meanwhile, Skoufis sees ancillary benefits further up Route 17.

“We are touching the entire interchange here. We’re actually touching Route 6, making some improvements there, certainly Route 32,  Route 17 as you approach the toll booth,” says Skoufis. “And, look getting cars through the toll booths more quickly will certainly have some positive impact on traffic further up 17 which, as we know, is already a  nightmare on summer weekends in particular. But once we have Legoland, if that comes to Goshen, once we have the casino further up in Sullivan County, there are going to be quite a few more cars riding on that road.”

And the Woodbury Transit and Economic Development Hub, he says will help get these cars to their destinations more quickly. Skoufis says making the toll booths cashless at Harriman Plaza would also help. Cuomo says the construction project will create nearly 600 jobs.   

Tags: 
Woodbury
Woodbury Common
Town of Woodbury
Route 17
Route 32
Exit 131
traffic
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Kiryas Joel Files Suit To Halt A Second Proposed Casino

By Allison Dunne Aug 28, 2014

Less than two weeks after filing suit to halt a proposed casino project in one location, an Orange County village has filed a second lawsuit pertaining to another casino proposal in the county.

The Village of Kiryas Joel filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Woodbury town and village officials, Caesars Entertainment and partner Flaum Management and others, alleging failure to consider the environmental impact of a casino project. Paul Larrabee is spokesman for Kiryas Joel.

Caesars Presents Orange County Casino Proposal

By Allison Dunne May 23, 2014

Representatives from Caesars Entertainment Thursday night unveiled some details of their proposed casino resort for Orange County for the first time in public. Area residents voiced more support than not. And the main focus was a longstanding concern in the area – traffic. 

Schumer To Push For Route 17 Expansion In Light Of Sullivan Casino

By Allison Dunne Jan 16, 2015

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says a highway that runs through the Hudson Valley should be expanded. He says the expansion is key to accommodating the anticipated increase in traffic with a casino coming to Sullivan County.

Rehabilitation Planned For Albany Expressway

By Feb 20, 2016
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Albany's South Mall Expressway is about to undergo a rehabilitation. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the $22.4 million project for the stretch of road that connects the Empire State Plaza, Interstate 787, the Dunn Memorial Bridge, and Albany's downtown.

Cuomo Addresses Ethics Lapses In Final State Of The State Speech

By Jan 12, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saved his ethics proposals for his last stop of his State of the State tour, in Albany, where he released a ten point plan to address rampant corruption that has reached his own administration.

Disabled Groups Seek Money In NY Budget To Pay Higher Wages

By 6 hours ago
Developmentally disabled New Yorkers and their caregivers demonstrated outside Governor Andrew Cuomo's speech in Albany on January 11.
Karen DeWitt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is due to release his budget on Tuesday and agencies that work with the intellectually disabled are among those hoping for more funds. They say they need help in order to pay their workers the new, higher minimum wage.