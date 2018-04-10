Governor Cuomo: Seeking To Ban Employers From Asking About Pay History

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Governor Andrew Cuomo in Goshen, NY 09.22.11
The governor of New York is proposing to prohibit all employers from asking job applicants about their prior salary history.

The measure announced Tuesday by Democrat Andrew Cuomo would apply to the private and public sector.

It's one of the recommendations from a state report on the gap in compensation given to men and women doing the same type of work.

Right now women in New York state make 89 cents for every dollar made by a man in a similar position. Nationally, women make only 80 cents for every $1 made by a man in the same position.

Cuomo signed an executive order last year barring the state from asking job seekers about wage history.

