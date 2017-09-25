Governor Limits Proposals For State Spending

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is asking for budget proposals from agencies for the 2019 fiscal year, but says spending cannot exceed 2018 levels.

The flat spending requirement comes after economists lowered their state revenue expectations for the current year by $28.8 million. In a memo sent Friday, Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin says revenue growth in the state is "disappointingly sluggish."

Greshin says various agencies and departments shouldn't shy away from supporting new programs, but he says the proposals need to remain "within the confines of existing resources."

Lawmakers will review the budget proposals when they come back to the State House in January.

