Governor Scott Satisfied With Most Of Budget Despite Tax Rates

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott says he's satisfied with many provisions in the new state budget, yet remains disappointed Democrats in the Legislature did not sign onto his plan to hold property tax rates at last year's level.

On Monday, Scott announced he'd allow the third budget bill to become law without his signature.

Speaking Thursday, Scott said he has had mixed emotions this week over the budget. “I could not put the health and safety of Vermonters or the stability of our economy at risk. I felt this debate had gone as far as it could responsibly go leaving me with no choice but to allow it to become law without my signature.”

The new budget is effective July 1st.

