Governor Vetoes Indigent Legal Services Bill

A bill that would have required the state to cover the costs of providing legal services for indigent populations has been vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The bill had passed unanimously in the Assembly and Senate. Assembly bill sponsor, Democrat Patricia Fahy of Albany, said the last-minute veto was a disappointment.

“We will be back at this. It is an important measure. It’s important for the quality of representation for those in need and those accused of crimes,” said Fahy.

Advocates say the bill would relieve cash-strapped counties of an unfunded mandate.

The governor said the bill would have required the state to pay $800 million to reimburse counties.