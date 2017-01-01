Governor Vetoes Indigent Legal Services Bill

By 23 minutes ago

A bill that would have required the state to cover the costs of providing legal services for indigent populations has been vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The bill had passed unanimously in the Assembly and Senate. Assembly bill sponsor, Democrat Patricia Fahy of Albany, said the last-minute veto was a disappointment.

“We will be back at this. It is an important measure. It’s important for the quality of representation for those in need and those accused of crimes,” said Fahy.

Advocates say the bill would relieve cash-strapped counties of an unfunded mandate.

The governor said the bill would have required the state to pay $800 million to reimburse counties.

indigent legal services
governor andrew cuomo
veto
Assemblywoman Pat Fahy

It has been over 50 years since the landmark Gideon v. Wainwright Supreme Court decision, which guaranteed the right to counsel to people who couldn’t afford it. But the decision did not clarify how the services would be paid for. The rules vary from state to state, and in New York it can vary from county to county. 