Governor's Teacher Health Plan Rejected

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott's office says his proposal to have teachers negotiate their health care benefits with the state, rather than their local school district can still become law despite being rejected by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Senate Republican minority leader Dustin Degree offered Scott's plan on the Senate floor Friday.

Instead, a proposal by Democratic Senator Philip Baruth to create a study committee to look at ways to save money on teacher health care passed the Senate.

Earlier this week Governor Scott said taxpayers could save $26 million in teacher health care costs if teachers negotiated their health care benefits directly with the state.

Democratic leaders from both the House and the Senate have said Scott's plan came too late in the session to be fully considered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.