Grants, Scholarships Honor HV Blues Musician

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $250 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide and is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative, the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic, The Dancers’ Resource and the Stage Managers’ Project.

Their Spring appeal is happening in Broadway houses and across the country right now. The 2016 Easter Bonnet Competition takes place April 25 & April 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

Our guest, Tom Viola is the Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.