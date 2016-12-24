Grants, Scholarships Honor HV Blues Musician

By Allison Dunne 4 minutes ago

A famed blues musician from Orange County will be remembered through grants and scholarships.

The Bill Perry Memorial Fund for Education and Appreciation will award grants to nonprofit music-related organizations and scholarships for students pursuing music education. The fund has been established within the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan. Priority will be given to students graduating from Chester Academy High School and Warwick Valley High School who have shown excellence in the field of music. Acclaimed musician Bill Perry was born in Goshen and played with Woodstock folk legend Richie Havens. He died 2007, in Sugar Loaf.  He released seven albums between 1995 and 2006 as part of the Bill Perry Blues Band.

Tags: 
Bill Perry
Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan
Grants
scholarships
music education

Related Content

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

By Mar 25, 2016
BC/EFA Logo


  Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $250 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide and is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative, the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic, The Dancers’ Resource and the Stage Managers’ Project.

Their Spring appeal is happening in Broadway houses and across the country right now. The 2016 Easter Bonnet Competition takes place April 25 & April 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

Our guest, Tom Viola is the Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New York Providing Seed Money To Farmers

By Oct 25, 2015
WAMC/Pat Bradley

New York is providing $1 million in seed money for new farmers.

Springfield Offering Tornado Grants

By Sep 27, 2015
WAMC

The city is offering financial support to owners of historic buildings damaged in the 2011 tornado that tore through western Massachusetts.