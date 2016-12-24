Grants, Scholarships Honor HV Blues Musician

A famed blues musician from Orange County will be remembered through grants and scholarships.
The Bill Perry Memorial Fund for Education and Appreciation will award grants to nonprofit music-related organizations and scholarships for students pursuing music education. The fund has been established within the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan. Priority will be given to students graduating from Chester Academy High School and Warwick Valley High School who have shown excellence in the field of music. Acclaimed musician Bill Perry was born in Goshen and played with Woodstock folk legend Richie Havens. He died 2007, in Sugar Loaf. He released seven albums between 1995 and 2006 as part of the Bill Perry Blues Band.