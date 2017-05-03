Great Barrington Approves Sanctuary Policies For Undocumented Immigrants

Residents of Great Barrington voted to approve a policy that makes the Western Massachusetts town a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. It’s the result of a citizens’ petition about fears of increased federal immigration enforcement activity.

The policy qualifies the town's inclusive stance for all residents.

Select Board Chair Sean Stanton says it prevents Great Barrington Police from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

“We are not going to go out of our way to report an illegal immigrant to ICE.”

That is, except when there is a criminal warrant involved.

“We are not going to not prosecute, or not apprehend somebody because of their status, and if ICE gets involved at that point, that is beyond our control.”

The roughly 400 residents at Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved the policy with only two dissenters.