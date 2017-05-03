Great Barrington Approves Sanctuary Policies For Undocumented Immigrants

By 2 minutes ago
  • Great Barrington Town Hall
    wikipedia.org

Residents of Great Barrington voted to approve a policy that makes the Western Massachusetts town a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. It’s the result of a citizens’ petition about fears of increased federal immigration enforcement activity. 

The policy qualifies the town's inclusive stance for all residents.

Select Board Chair Sean Stanton says it prevents Great Barrington Police from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

“We are not going to go out of our way to report an illegal immigrant to ICE.”

That is, except when there is a criminal warrant involved.

“We are not going to not prosecute, or not apprehend somebody because of their status, and if ICE gets involved at that point, that is beyond our control.”

The roughly 400 residents at Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved the policy with only two dissenters. 

Tags: 
Great Barrington
immigration
Sanctuary City

Related Content

Nonprofit, New Leadership Take On Afforable Housing In Great Barrington

By Apr 25, 2017
This is the logo of Construct Inc.
Construct Inc.

With new leadership, a southern Berkshire County nonprofit is moving forward on affordable housing efforts in Great Barrington. 

Mass. Housing Officials Evalute Affordable Housing Proposal in Great Barrington

By Apr 14, 2017
Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire


  The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has started to evaluate the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire’s plan to build low-to-moderate income housing in downtown Great Barrington. 

Great Barrington Launches New Emergency Notification System

By Aug 25, 2016
A picture of a cellphone
pixabay.com

The town of Great Barrington is urging residents to sign up for its new emergency notification system.