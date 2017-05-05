Great Barrington Police Department Is Awarded State Accreditation

The Great Barrington Police Department has Berkshire County’s first to achieve full State Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

The Police Department applied to be evaluated by the state commission to meet certain standards of law enforcement practice. It involves an internal review and an external assessment.

The commission has 246 mandatory standards and 83 optional standards, including criteria from communications to crime analysis, and internal affairs to drug enforcement. 

Accreditation is granted for a period of three years. 

