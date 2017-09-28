Great Barrington Seeks Wind Power To Cut Costs

The town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts will switch over to wind power in a move meant to cut costs.

Great Barrington entered a 12-month contract with NextEra Energy Resources. The town says wind power pricing options from National Wind come at a lower rate than National Grid's standard and green rates.

National Grid will remain Great Barrington’s service provider, but residents can opt-out for National Wind’s options.

A homeowner using an average of 750 kilowatts per month will pay $79.49, which is $15 less than National Grid's basic monthly rate.

Officials say the move puts Great Barrington one step closer to the goal of the town relying 100 percent on green energy.