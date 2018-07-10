Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Great Hudson River Paddle

By 54 minutes ago

From 2001-2010, kayakers from around the world traveled to the Hudson Valley for the Great Hudson River Paddle, hosted by the Hudson River Valley Greenway.

In 2017, Hudson River Valley Greenway was awarded a grant to revive the beloved Paddle. For this year’s excursion, Hudson River Expeditions, a private kayaking adventure operator based in Cold Spring, was chosen to breathe new life into the Paddle over the next three years.

The company plans to relaunch the new Hudson River Paddle with some significant changes including all-inclusive offerings for participants. This year’s paddle takes place August 1-5 and registration is open now.

Brian Grahn is the owner of Hudson River Expeditions.

Tags: 
hudson river
kayaker
kayak
the great hudson river paddle
Hudson River Valley Greenway
hudson river expeditions
brian grahn
paddle
river
Outdoor Recreation

Searching For Hudson River Stories On A Shanty Boat

By Jul 6, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A recreated mid-century shanty boat is traveling down the Hudson River in search of stories.

Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival 2018

By May 25, 2018
Clearwater Festival artwork

Clearwater’s Great Hudson River Revival celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year. Revival is the country’s oldest and largest music and environmental festival, bringing together major musical acts and Clearwater’s own brand of green activism for a unique weekend every June. Clearwater Festival 2018, which takes place on June 16 and 17, on the banks of the Hudson River at beautiful Croton Point Park, Croton-On-Hudson, NY has an amazing line-up.

A number of Clearwater’s favorite artists will be returning this year including: The Mavericks, Ani DiFranco, Tom Paxton & The DonJuans, Tom Chapin, The Mammals (featuring Mike + Ruthy), Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Dan Zanes, The Nields, The Kennedys and Dance Troupe The Vanaver Caravan. Artists the Festival will welcome for the first time this year include: Jeff Tweedy, They Might Be Giants, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens and bluegrass greats Hot Rize.

To tell us more we welcome Judith Enck and Betsy Garthwaite - President of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's Board of Directors.

President Of Hudson Riverkeeper Paul Gallay To Speak With David Schuyler At Oblong Books

By May 14, 2018
Book Cover - Embattled River

In his new book "Embattled River: The Hudson and Modern American Environmentalism," David Schuyler describes the efforts to reverse the pollution and bleak future of the Hudson River that became evident in the 1950s.

Through his investigative narrative, Schuyler uncovers the critical role of this iconic American waterway in the emergence of modern environmentalism in the United States. Oblong Books in Rhinebeck is having an event tomorrow night at 6 p.m. featuring Schuyler, who will be joined in discussion by Paul Gallay, President of Hudson Riverkeeper.

David Schuyler is Arthur and Katherine Shadek Professor of the Humanities and American Studies at Franklin & Marshall College and is the author of numerous books, including the award-winning "Sanctified Landscape: Writers, Artists, and the Hudson River Valley, 1820–1909."

Spring Series: April Means It’s Time To Study Eels

By Apr 4, 2018
DEC

In what has become a rite of spring,  the Hannacroix eel net will be installed this afternoon in the Hannacroix Creek near the Albany/Greene County line. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas has the next story in our spring series.