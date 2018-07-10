From 2001-2010, kayakers from around the world traveled to the Hudson Valley for the Great Hudson River Paddle, hosted by the Hudson River Valley Greenway.

In 2017, Hudson River Valley Greenway was awarded a grant to revive the beloved Paddle. For this year’s excursion, Hudson River Expeditions, a private kayaking adventure operator based in Cold Spring, was chosen to breathe new life into the Paddle over the next three years.

The company plans to relaunch the new Hudson River Paddle with some significant changes including all-inclusive offerings for participants. This year’s paddle takes place August 1-5 and registration is open now.

Brian Grahn is the owner of Hudson River Expeditions.