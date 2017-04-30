Green Mountain Power Seeks 5 Percent Rate Increase

Vermont's largest electric utility wants to increase rates by nearly 5 percent.

Green Mountain Power is seeking to increase rates because of rising costs.

GMP spokeswoman Kristin Carlson says rising transmission rates, regional capacity issues and net metering costs contributed to the company's decision.

Carlson says the rate increase would have been higher, but the company found savings through technologies such as battery storage.

Vermont Public Radio reports The Department of Public Service will review the request and the Public Service Board will act on it.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in January.

