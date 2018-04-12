Green Party Candidate Plans 3rd Campaign In Governor's Race

Howie Hawkins, a two-time Green Party candidate for New York governor who finished third in the 2014 election, has announced that he's again seeking the party's nomination to run in the November election.

The 65-year-old retired Teamster from Syracuse launched his campaign Thursday at a news conference in Albany.

Hawkins was the Green Party candidate for governor in 2010 and 2014, when he garnered more than 184,000 votes to finish third behind incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and then-Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican. Hawkins received nearly 60,000 votes in the 2010 race won by Cuomo.

Hawkins' strong showing in 2014 moved the Green Party up to the fourth line among ballot-qualified parties.

