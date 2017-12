The western Massachusetts city of Greenfield is the first in the state to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Franklin County community of about 18,000 residents has been impacted by the heroin and opioid addiction crisis.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Greenfield seeks to "eliminate the hazard to public health and safety" caused by the opioid epidemic.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday is similar to suits filed by municipalities across the country.