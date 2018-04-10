Groundbreaking Set For Frontier Town Redevelopment

A groundbreaking is set for the redevelopment of a former amusement park in the Adirondacks.

State and local officials are scheduled to gather for a groundbreaking Wednesday at the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson at 11 a.m.

The western-themed amusement park opened in the 1950s and closed two decades ago.

The property is set to be transformed into the Frontier Town Equestrian and Day Use Area. The event will also mark the start of work on a new Paradox Brewery.

The $13 million Frontier Town redevelopment is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Adventure NY Initiative.