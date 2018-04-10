Groundbreaking Set For Frontier Town Redevelopment

By 1 hour ago
  • Frontier Town
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

A groundbreaking is set for the redevelopment of a former amusement park in the Adirondacks.

State and local officials are scheduled to gather for a groundbreaking Wednesday at the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson at 11 a.m.

The western-themed amusement park opened in the 1950s and closed two decades ago.

The property is set to be transformed into the Frontier Town Equestrian and Day Use Area. The event will also mark the start of work on a new Paradox Brewery.

The $13 million Frontier Town redevelopment is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Adventure NY Initiative.

Tags: 
Frontier Town

Related Content

Adirondack Park Agency Approves DEC Frontier Town Plan

By Jan 16, 2018
Frontier Town
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Adirondack Park Agency has approved the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation’s plan to redevelop the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson.

Frontier Town Redevelopment Plans Reviewed

By Dec 12, 2017
Mike Spain

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation released its plan for redevelopment of the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson earlier this month and held public information sessions on Monday.

NYSDEC Announces Plans For Former Frontier Town Theme Park

By Dec 7, 2017

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced plans for a former amusement park in the Adirondacks.