Group Of College Students Ill With Unknown Virus

School officials say a group of Western Connecticut State University students are ill from an unknown virus.

The Connecticut Post reports the school announced Friday 40 students are ill and have come down with similar symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

Spokesman Paul Steinmetz the university is working with the Department of Public Health to identify the source of the illness. Email messages have been sent to inform students of the outbreak, and the school closed one cafeteria and multiple common areas for cleaning over the weekend.

The school said Sunday that they're certain it is "not e-coli," and no new cases have been reported since Saturday. The school's music department postponed a concert due to many orchestra members falling ill.

Students are being asked to not share food and drinks with others.

