Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Group To Protest Settlement Between MA And Pipeline Co. For Easement Through Forest

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April 2016.
    Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April 2016.
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

On Monday representatives of the state of Massachusetts and Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company will meet in Berkshire Superior Court to discuss a proposed settlement for the Connecticut Expansion Project

The federally-approved pipeline expansion would place about two miles of underground pipe through a six-acre easement in Otis State Forest in southwestern Massachusetts. Under an agreement announced by the state attorney general’s office in December, Tennessee Gas will pay Massachusetts $640,000 for the conservation land required by eminent domain. Part of the money will fund mitigation and improvements to the state forest in Sandisfield. Members of the Sugar Shack Alliance, a coalition that has opposed the project and other pipeline expansions, is planning a protest outside the Pittsfield court house Monday. WAMC spoke with Alliance member Cate Woolner about the gathering.

The event begins at 1 p.m. in Park Square. Woolner expects between 100 and 200 people to attend.

Kinder Morgan, the parent company of Tennessee Gas, says it does not have any comment prior to Monday’s consent hearing. 

Tags: 
connecticut expansion project
Kinder Morgan
Tennessee Gas Pipeline

Related Content

Massachusetts Announces Settlement Over Pipeline Expansion In Otis St. Forest

By Dec 29, 2016
Pipeline opponents rallied outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a hearing on the land access in April 2016.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Massachusetts says it has settled a lawsuit brought by Tennessee Gas over an easement through Otis State Forest to expand an existing natural gas pipeline. 

Opponents Appeal Pipeline's Water Quality Certificate

By Jul 20, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

Pipeline opponents and affected landowners are appealing a state water quality certificate granted for a pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts.

Rep. Neal: Congressional Delegation Vigorously Opposed Pipeline Expansion

By Jul 18, 2016
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal

Congressman Richard Neal says he has been part of widespread opposition to a pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts that is currently on hold.

Saturday Rallies Against Pipeline Planned In Berkshire County

By Jul 15, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

Pipeline opponents are holding rallies Saturday in southern Berkshire County against the proposed Connecticut Expansion Project. Susan Triolo is with the Sugar Shack Alliance, one of the lead organizers of Saturday’s rallies. She spoke with WAMC about the effort.

Pipeline Project Receives Permits, Opponents Weigh Options

By Jul 7, 2016
A map of the Connecticut Expansion Project
http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/Connprojectmap.pdf

A controversial pipeline expansion project in southwestern Massachusetts has inched closer to reality with the granting of a federal permit. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection granted Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. a federal 401 Water Quality Certification for its Connecticut Expansion Project.