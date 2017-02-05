Group To Protest Settlement Between MA And Pipeline Co. For Easement Through Forest

On Monday representatives of the state of Massachusetts and Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company will meet in Berkshire Superior Court to discuss a proposed settlement for the Connecticut Expansion Project.

The federally-approved pipeline expansion would place about two miles of underground pipe through a six-acre easement in Otis State Forest in southwestern Massachusetts. Under an agreement announced by the state attorney general’s office in December, Tennessee Gas will pay Massachusetts $640,000 for the conservation land required by eminent domain. Part of the money will fund mitigation and improvements to the state forest in Sandisfield. Members of the Sugar Shack Alliance, a coalition that has opposed the project and other pipeline expansions, is planning a protest outside the Pittsfield court house Monday. WAMC spoke with Alliance member Cate Woolner about the gathering.

The event begins at 1 p.m. in Park Square. Woolner expects between 100 and 200 people to attend.

Kinder Morgan, the parent company of Tennessee Gas, says it does not have any comment prior to Monday’s consent hearing.