Group Pushes For Plane-Detecting Warning Lights For Turbines

Vermont utility regulators are investigating why warning lights atop wind turbines on Lowell Mountain have not yet been replaced with beacons that only activate when planes are nearby.

An environmental group filed a complaint this month saying the developers promised to install the radar-activated system when it was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, That happened in 2016. The Caledonian Record reports the group says the current lights mar the view of the night sky because they are on even when no aircraft are in the area.

Green Mountain Power says it plans to install the new technology by the end of next year, pending the approval of permits.

