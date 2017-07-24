Guilty Plea In Hudson River Kayak Death

A woman facing a trial for murder over her fiance's death in a kayak on the Hudson River two years ago pleaded to criminally negligent homicide.

Angelika Graswald of Poughkeepsie made the plea Monday in Orange County Court.

Graswald had been facing murder and manslaughter charges in the April 2015 drowning death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore. Prosecutors accuse Graswald of removing a drain plug from Viafore's kayak and pushing a floating paddle away from him after his kayak capsized.

Graswald's attorney said the death was an accident, caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

Graswald has been in custody awaiting trial. The criminally negligent homicide charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

“While no outcome can compensate for the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle, this disposition will hopefully bring a measure of closure to the Viafore family,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “This plea ensures that the defendant will be held criminally liable for her actions. By pleading guilty the defendant has acknowledged that Vincent Viafore’s death was not simply a tragic accident, but the result of this defendant’s criminal conduct.”

According to the DA's office, Graswald is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1, 2017 and faces 1 1/3-4 years in prison.

