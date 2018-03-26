Related Program: 
Gun Restriction Legislation Expected To Advance In Vermont

Vermont legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence could reach the governor's desk by the end of the week.

Democratic Senator Richard Sears said Monday he expects the Legislature to pass the legislation this week and send it to the governor to sign into law.

House Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Maxine Grad, also a Democrat, says she expects the legislation to pass, but she's not sure it will reach the governor this week.

Separate legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity devices is expected to receive final approval in the Vermont House on Tuesday. That legislation will need to be reconciled with a Senate version.

