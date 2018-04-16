Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Gun Shops Report Increase In Sales As Restrictions Pass

By 20 minutes ago
  • pistol
    Springfield PD Smith&Wesson M&P40 pistol

Some gun shops in New Hampshire border towns say they have seen an uptick in business since Vermont passed restrictions on gun ownership.

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott signed several gun-related bills into law Wednesday. The bills raise the age to buy firearms, ban high-capacity magazine and make it easier to take guns from people who pose a threat.

Gary Griswold, owner of Gateway Sports in Wells River, which borders New Hampshire, tells the Caledonian Record he has seen a 40 percent increase in sales since lawmakers first began discussing gun restrictions.

Griswold says he has seen an increase in people buying semi-automatic rifles, high-capacity magazines and handguns. He expects the increase to continue until the law is implemented in the fall.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Gun Restrictions-Border Towns
gun sales
guns

Related Content

Vermont Governor Signs Three Controversial Gun Bills Into Law

By Apr 12, 2018
Governor Phil Scott signs gun bills into law
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a trio of gun bills on the steps of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon as a rowdy crowd heckled or cheered the passage of the new laws.

Vermont Governor Promises To Sign Gun Bills Publicly

By Apr 5, 2018
Governor Phil Scott
Governor's office

Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott says he will publicly sign three pieces of gun legislation after they reach his desk.

Vermont Legislature Gives Final Approval To Gun Restrictions

By Mar 30, 2018
gun
Flickr/Smarter's Photos

The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a bill that will raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban the high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

NYS AG's Office To Hold Gun Buyback In White Plains

By Allison Dunne Apr 13, 2018
gun
Flickr/Smarter's Photos

The New York state Attorney General’s office will hold a gun buyback in Westchester County Friday.