Gun Show To Return To Saratoga Springs

By 12 minutes ago
  • wikipedia commons

A controversial Capital Region gun show will return to the Saratoga Springs City Center this spring.

New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates will hold a gun show on Memorial Day weekend after previously being told the Saratoga Springs City Center did not have any available dates for 2017.

Group president David Petronis said since his last show he’s seen interest in hosting the show from venues in surrounding counties and in Massachusetts.

“There’s evidently a lot of interest for this and they realized that gun shows are a thing that draw people into the city,” said Petronis.

The group that has held shows at the City Center since 1984 was supported by a petition from Republican State Senator Kathy Marchione, gathering more than 2,000 signatures.

The gun show has drawn rebuke from local activists and the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee, which voted on a measure against the show.

Saratoga Springs City Center
gun shows
Saratoga Springs

